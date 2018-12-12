Isha Ambani wedding rumour: Bride to wear Rs 90 crore gown?

famous-personalities

While everyone speculates on how many billions doting dad Mukesh Ambani has splurged on the wedding, the world of WhatsApp is busy with what the Ambani women will wear

After the grand pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot at Antilia today. While everyone speculates on how many billions doting dad Mukesh Ambani has splurged on the wedding, the world of WhatsApp is busy with what the Ambani women will wear.



The pure gold blouse gifted by Nita Ambani to daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is said to cost Rs 2 crore. It has turned out to be a creation of a Bengaluru-based fashion house, Sohum Creations, and costs Rs 15,000



The Rs 24 crore outfit apparently being made for Shloka Mehta is actually an outfit from a store in South India



Isha Ambani's supposed Rs 90 crore gown is Miss Earth 2016 Kathrine Espin's pageant outfit

There have been messages about 24-carat pure gold saree blouses, lehengas as well as diamond-encrusted gowns that cost some cool crores being made for Isha and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. There has been no end to the menace of fake news on the platform. What's next?

