Isha Ambani makes heads turn in white lehenga for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Mehendi
Isha dons a gorgeous white lehenga with white embroidery while her husband Anand poses in a blue kurta and a jacket.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to get married on Saturday. The celebrations and the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing.
The Mala and Mehendi ceremony took place last night. However, one person who never fails to catch our attention is the newlywed Isha Ambani.
In one of the pictures which are doing rounds on social media, Isha poses with her husband Anand Piramal. Isha dons a gorgeous white lehenga with white embroidery while her husband Anand poses in a blue kurta and a jacket.
The duo got married on December 12 last year.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will tie the knot at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Before the Mala and Mehendi ceremony, Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with Russell and Mona Mehta hosted an Anna Seva. They served underprivileged children at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
Akash and Shloka made heads turn last month at their lavish pre-wedding bash which was held at St.Moritz in Switzerland and was attended by many Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and others.
