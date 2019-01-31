Isha Ambani stuns in a simple white shirt dress for magazine cover

famous-personalities

Isha Ambani in her wedding trousseau

Right from Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Sonam-Anand, a lot of weddings took place in 2018 but the most talked about the wedding which left us stunned at every point was Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's wedding.

The wedding was a starry affair with the presence of several Bollywood celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to the Bachchan family and Kapoor family. Her wedding trousseau grabbed a lot of eyeballs. And now, the cover or Vogue Magazine's February issue will tell you that she is no less than a fashionista.

She dons a simple white shirt dress with black lace which details like a skirt. Her wavy hair is left open and gives her a very natural look. She accessorized her look with gold plated-rings. She looks composed as she strikes a very comfortable pose.

Vogue India posted the picture of the cover and captioned it, “She’s born to privilege with a silver-spooned childhood and a fabled last name. But this modern-day heiress is determined to create her own legacy.”

And we were only just recovering from her festivities. John Legend's performance at their engagement in Lake Como to Beyonce's dance at their Sangeet had us all smitten.

