Isha Koppikar: I am still a child at heart

Isha Koppikar delivered a speech under the TED Talk initiative

Isha Koppikar/picture courtesy: Isha Koppikar's Instagram account

Actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who makes her digital debut with the ALT Balaji web series titled 'Fixer, says she still feels like a child at heart.

Isha Koppikar was at Kishinchand Chellaram (KC) College in Mumbai on Monday, to deliver a speech under the TED Talk initiative. Since the lecture was in a college, she did feel nostalgic. "I studied at Jai Hind College which is behind KC College. After coming here, I felt like entering the same atmosphere. I feel things have changed a lot but I am still the same. I really miss my childhood days but I feel that I am still a child at heart," she said.

Isha also shared it on social media.

Talking of her upcoming projects, Isha said: "I make a comeback in Bollywood with the web series 'Fixer'. Digitalisation is in so, I am also doing a web series for ALT Balaji. It will be released soon." In "Fixer", she plays sub-inspector Jayanti Javdekar, who lives in a modest house with her young son and husband. "This is the second time I am playing a cop in a Balaji production after 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum' (2005) which was a comedy. The web series is a suspense thriller," said Isha.

Isha has acted in films like "Pinjar", "Don", "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum" and "Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi". She married hotelier Timmy Narang in November 2009. The couple has a daughter Rianna, who was born in 2014.

