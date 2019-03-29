Isha Koppikar is holidaying in Dubai, will not be contesting Lok Sabha polls

bollywood

Isha Koppikar is currently holidaying in Dubai with husband Timmy Narang and daughter Rianna

Isha Koppikar and Rianna

Isha Koppikar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party recently, will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls. The actor has no electoral ambitions. She is currently holidaying in Dubai with husband Timmy Narang and daughter Rianna. Isha's Kannada film, Kavacha, hits screens soon. Here are some pictures from her holiday:

Isha Koppikar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the working president of the Women Transport Wing in January. The actress-turned-politician said she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lot and he inspired her to join politics. "BJP is the ruling party of our country and Modiji has worked a lot for the betterment of our country in last five years. His ideologies inspired me to join the party. I want Modiji to become PM once again. He walks the talk," Isha told IANS.

According to Isha, politics is a great platform through which she can help society. "I always wanted to do something for the society. Whatever fame and success I have earned is because of people only. So I thought now it is the time to give back to them and joined politics to work for the society," she added.

