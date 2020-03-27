Isha Koppikar on Don 2: Don't know why I didn't return, but it didn't do very well

Isha Koppikar was seen as Anita in Shah Rukh Khan's Don, one of the most crucial members of his gang. She was his confidante and his helping hand in everything he did in the film. Farhan Akhtar not only upped the style quotient of the film but also tweaked the climax and gave it a shocking cliffhanger, thus making it the first remake to have a sequel.

The last shot of the film had Don and Anita successfully outsmarting the police force and escaping from their clutches. But when Don 2 was announced, we didn't hear anything from the actress. Barring her and Arjun Rampal, the principal characters were the same. And talking about it recently in an interview with Zoom, she said, "I don't know even I was expecting but I don't know what happened. They changed the entire...you know...it didn't do very well in any case."

And now, if you remember the last scene of Don 2, it has Khan riding a bike with the number plate reading Don 3. Yes, there have been reports and rumours about Don 3 as well. So will she return this time around? "Ya, ya let me go check with him tell him (Farhan Akhtar) you know what my fans want me in Don 3, so you better have me in," she says.

