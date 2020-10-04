Isha Koppikar on nepotism: For outsiders like us, there's an exam at every crossroad

The age-old debate on nepotism and groupism has reinvigorated after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The debate has exploded on social media over the last few months and a lot of television and Hindi film actors have been talking about it and how Bollywood functions. Several celebrities have also spoken about the dark side of showbiz. There has been an increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor's fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities.

Actress Isha Koppikar also expressed her thoughts on the nepotism debate. Koppikar said that such things sound good only in films and the real scenario is completely different. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "Whether you call it nepotism or favouritism, I agree it’s a loss for outsiders like us. But many such star kids came and couldn’t do much, probably they lacked the skill even after getting opportunities. However, for outsiders like us, there’s an exam at every crossroad. And there’s no alternate to hard work. Madhuri (Dixit), Deepika (Padukone), Priyanka (Chopra Jonas), Anushka (Sharma)... they all came from outside and have carved their niche".

The 44-year-old actress admitted that there is favoritism in Bollywood. "Yes, there are camps, but what can I say about it? Maybe these people want to work with those they like, their friends and people who’d listen to them. I wouldn’t know what happens inside, so won’t speculate. I also have grievances. I can be bitter, but I don’t want to," she said.

The Krishna Cottage actress also expressed her thoughts on the existence of casting couch in the film industry. "Of course that happens, too. But again, it depends on what you want. Aapko casting couch ke sahare kaam karna hai, toh karo, bahut heroines ne kiya aur uche mukaam par pahuchi hain. But if you don’t want, then don’t do it. You always have a choice. I prefer a clear conscience and good night’s sleep,” she adds.

After the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the star kids have been under the scrutiny of the social media users. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Koppikar isn't the only actress who had experienced nepotism. A few days back, actress Urmila Matondkar narrated how nepotism had almost destroyed her career. Talking about it, the Satya actress said, "This word called ‘nepotism’, if I start talking about it, I will have to talk for quite a few hours. The amount of it that I have faced, in spite of being from Mumbai, was quite alarming, to say the least. There were some 16-17 new girls who were introduced that year and out of them, some eight or nine of them were somebody or the other’s daughters. I will tell you a few of them - Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Kajol, lots of them."

She added, "After my first film, I made a decent name for myself as a good dancer and a decent actor, and yet, I struggled tremendously. By the time I was doing Rangeela, I was written off like no other actor in the history of cinema. ‘She makes faces’, ‘her language’... everything."

