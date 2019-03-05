Isha Koppikar ridiculed for her comment on Ajith and Rajinikanth

regional-cinema

Actress-turned-politician Isha Koppikar angered Rajinikanth and Ajith's fans. Find out why!

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar, who is shooting for a South film, is facing the heat for her comments about Rajinikanth. During a media interaction for Ravi Kumar's sci-fi Tamil film, she reportedly said that co-star Sivakarthikeyan reminds her of Rajinikanth.

She feels there is something similar about them. This was enough to anger Rajini's legions of fans. They took to social media to ridicule her for her ignorance.



Rajinikanth

She also spoke about Tamil star Ajith and said that she used to be fond of him years ago, but does not know if he is still around. This angered his fans. Netizens reminded Isha that Ajith is reprising Big B's role in the Tamil remake of Pink (2016) and well, he is pretty much active in the film industry.

Isha Koppikar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the working president of the Women Transport Wing in January. The actress-turned-politician said she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lot and he inspired her to join politics. "BJP is the ruling party of our country and Modiji has worked a lot for the betterment of our country in last five years. His ideologies inspired me to join the party. I want Modiji to become PM once again. He walks the talk," Isha told IANS.

According to Isha, politics is a great platform through which she can help the society.

"I always wanted to do something for the society. Whatever fame and success I have earned is because of people only. So I thought now it is the time to give back to them and joined politics to work for the society," she added.

