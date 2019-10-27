MENU

Isha Koppikar urges fans to light handmade diyas on Diwali

Updated: Oct 27, 2019, 12:46 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Isha Koppikar took to Twitter on Saturday evening and shared a video where she can be seen decorating her home with fresh flowers and handmade diyas painted by her daughter Rianna

Isha Koppikar's Twitter account
Isha Koppikar's Twitter account

Isha Koppikar has a special message for everyone celebrating Diwali. The actress requests everyone to buy local handmade diyas for decorating their homes and support the people associated with the business.

Isha took to Twitter on Saturday evening and shared a video where she can be seen decorating her home with fresh flowers and handmade diyas painted by her daughter Rianna.

Isha captioned the video: "Diwali is all about lights, love and decoration. Decorating my house using fresh flowers and handmade diyas which were later painted by Rianna. This Diwali and every Diwali go local, buy handmade Diyas and support the small business. Make their Diwali a happy Diwali too".

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Kannada action-thriller movie "Kavacha" which released earlier this year.

