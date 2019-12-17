Ishaan Khattar wraps up shooting of A Suitable Boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ishaan Khattar on Monday announced the wrap-up of the shooting of his upcoming film -- A Suitable Boy -- which is Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's classic work -- 'A Suitable Boy.'

The actor, who is seen essaying the role of Maan Kapoor, shared a picture of the entire cast, which he captioned as "... and that's a wrap on #asuitableboy. Can't wait for you guys to see it."

Set in post-independence India, 'A Suitable Boy' is about a few families and their efforts to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy. Other than Ishaan, the film also features Tabu and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

The actor, who was last seen in 'Dhadak' alongside Jhanvi Kapoor, will also be seen in a romantic-action film 'Khaali Peeli'. The movie is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is helmed by Maqbool Khan under the banner of Zee Studios.

The movie also features Ananya Panday in the lead role. The story of the film is about a boy and a girl, who meet each other in the middle of the night.

