Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday perform stunts without body doubles for Khaali Peeli

As Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for the second schedule of Khaali Peeli in Wai, the youngsters showed that they may be lacking in experience, but not in enthusiasm. Turns out, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate fight sequence that was to be filmed on the lead pair and the film's antagonist Jaideep Ahlawat. Excited to try their hand at action for the first time, Khatter and Panday insisted on performing the stunts without the aid of body doubles.

A source reveals, "The scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. The duo practised extensively for the scene before filming it. During the shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai."

Maqbool Khan, director of the thriller, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, says, "It's been a rigorous few days where we shot action sequences over 10 days. Ishaan and Ananya have pulled off some demanding stunts."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates