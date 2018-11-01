Ishaan Khatter Birthday Inside Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Janhvi Kapoor attend bash

bollywood

Ishaan Khatter turned 23 on Thursday, and his family including mother Neelima Azeem, Shahid and Mira Kapoor made the day special for him

Ishaan Khatter with mother Neelima Azeem. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Ishaan Khatter turned 23 on November 1 and brought in his birthday with a special surprise planned by his family. The affair was a close-knit one, with mother Neelima Azim, brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput in the attendance. Another special guest at the event was Ishaan's Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Dressed in a nude bodycon outfit, and her recent event's curls still hanging onto her hair, she looked no less than a diva.



Janhvi Kapoor at a restaurant in Bandra for her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter's birthday celebration.

Birthday boy Ishaan Khatter was dressed casually in a loose white shirt and denim with a beret cap. He was all smiles as he obliged the shutterbugs with candid pictures with his mother Neelima Azim. The portrait is definitely heart-warming. Elder brother Shahid Kapoor was seen sporting a grey t-shirt and a heavy facial fuzz – his look for his upcoming film, Kabir Singh. In an asymmetrical purple top and black pant, Mira's simple look screamed elegance.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Bastian for Ishaan's 23rd birthday.

A sneak-peek from Ishaan's birthday gala was shared by Mira Rajput on her Instagram account. The video has a startled Ishaan glaring at his extravagant three-tier birthday cake moving towards him. She captioned the video story as "Birthday Boy."

Talking about celebrating birthdays he says, "I do enjoy celebrating but no necessarily in a loud way. Watching a movie with friends or hanging out at home with good music and food makes the cut for me."

When asked about his best birthday gift till date, he recalls, "A sound system that my brother (Shahid Kapoor) got me a few years ago."

Here's the complete video of this screenshot:

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak in 2018, which is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Prior to this film, Ishaan entered the cinema world with Indo-Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds.

Ishaan turned an uncle for the second time to Shahid and Mira's son Zain, after Misha Kapoor. Talking about this new adorable entrant in the family, in an interview to mid-day, he said, "It feels amazing. Absolutely incredible! He truly is a miracle of life, and we don't realise it until it happens to someone so close to you. This is the second time that I have become an uncle… that feeling of wonderment doesn't change. I am extremely grateful and 'Masha Allah' I am very happy for my brother, his family is complete. I'm very excited to be a part of his growing up. Misha is a darling, and she's doing fine now."

Also View Photos: Have you seen these candid pictures of Ishaan Khatter with family?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates