Ishaan Khatter clocks a year in Bollywood

Ishaan Khatter, who debuted with 'Dhadak', expressed his gratitude towards his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, director Shashank Khaitan and producer cum mentor Karan Johar

Pic courtesy/Ishaan Khatter's Instagram account

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Friday shared a heartfelt message on social media as he is just a day away from celebrating his first anniversary in Bollywood. Khatter, who debuted with 'Dhadak', expressed his gratitude towards his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, director Shashank Khaitan and producer cum mentor Karan Johar.

Referring to his debut film as the "most prized memories," the actor wrote, "Thank you to Karan Johar Shashank Khaitan, Janhvi Kapoor who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film's heart would not beat as it did.

Khattar also shared a few throwback pictures from the sets which feature him and his co-star dressed as their characters Parthavi Singh and Madhukar Bagla and wrote alongside it, "Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours."

'Dhadak' which was a remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat' raked in Rs. 8.71 crore on its opening day and crossed the Rs.100 crore mark within 10 days.

Other than Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Khatter, the movie also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Aditya Kumar.

