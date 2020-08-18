Ishaan Khatter: Don't intend to ride on Shahid Kapoor's fame

Ishaan Khatter made his debut in the world of films with Beyond The Clouds in 2018 and in the same year tasted commercial success with Dhadak. Even though he's on the brink of making a big name for himself in the Hindi film industry, the debate around Nepotism seems to have changed things. There were a lot of candid revelations and the actor was as honest as one could get.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khatter talked about being the younger brother of Shahid Kapoor and how he has no ego about the same. When asked about being recognised as the Kabir Singh actor's brother, he said, "Before answering this, I just want to say that yes, I did say I don't feel irked being recognised as that, but a lot of times, your words are sort of misinterpreted. I am trying to say it as nicely as I can, they are not always represented the way you said something. Your sentences can be misconstrued…Anyway, for me, personally, I am very proud of the fact that I am his brother."

He added, "I don't intend to ride on his fame or anything of the sort. If somebody recognises me as his brother, I don't have an ego about it. That's not something that would ever bother me. But I am very aware of the fact that I started getting recognised as his brother when I was 15. Before that, not many people knew too much about me. I started being seen in one-two places with him, then how the media is — there was curiosity about a boy who's coming into a certain age."

The actor, however, added, that his talent is also something that is making him stay and survive in Bollywood. "I've just begun. Why should it take away from my talent? He started off 14 years before me, made such a beautiful place and mark for himself. I will always be his cheerleader, he's my blood, brother, family. For me, I don't see any reason to try and create a separate sort of identity for myself. That will happen on its own."

Khatter is now gearing up for Bhoot Police, horror-comedy also starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He was recently seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy with Tabu. And also, he gears up for a film titled Pippa, to be directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

