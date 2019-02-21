Ishaan Khatter gives a shoutout to Vijay Varma, aka Moeen Bhai, from Gully Boy

bollywood

Vijay Varma shared a video on social media wherein he's doing a small comic rap showcasing his rapper side for the first time. Giving a shoutout to Moeen Bhai, Ishan Khatter replied in true gully boy style

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has gripped the nation, the testimony of which is the latest video by Ishaan Khatter who gave a shoutout to Moeen Bhai, aka Vijay Varma, from Gully Boy. Ishaan shared a rap video in reply to Varma's rap.

Ishaan Khatter took to social media to share the video and captioned it: "Moeen bhai bole machao toh majboori thi, kya? In honour of one of my favourite films in a long time and Moeen bhai, one of @zoieakhtar's best characters. Thank you @itsvijayvarma for making him a flesh and blood human being. @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @siddhantchaturvedi @ozajay straight up gangstas"

Moeen, played by Vijay Varma, the character sees ups and downs in his life, but his friendship with Murad is consistent and endearing. All the actors including Vijay Varma and Nakul Sahdev have been earning immense appreciation for their incredible performances in the film.

Zoya Akhtar has made sure all of her characters in her recently released film Gully Boy were bang on. Be it Siddhant Chaturvedi who played Mc Sher, Vijay Varma who played Moeen Bhai or Nakul Sahdev who played Salman's character.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by the slum rappers of Dharavi. The film has created an immense buzz among the masses. Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby.

