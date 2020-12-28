Inside Photo: Ishaan Khatter, Pet Cat 'Mr Smokey' send 'Frowny' seasons greetings

By sharing pictures with his four-legged friend, Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter on Sunday sent 'frowny' season greetings to his fans. The Khaali Peeli star posted a semi-nude picture as he sent best wishes to his fans.

In the picture, Khatter soar temperature as he sat on his balcony in the sunshade, while he effortlessly posed for the camera, the actor also put on display his chiseled physique and the six-pack abs. The second one showcased the actor posing along with his pet cat Mr Smokey, as they cherish their-bond over the photo session. Khatter captioned the post as, "Frowny seasons greetings from me and Mr. Smokey."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi and more than 68 thousand fans liked the post. Mira Kapoor commented, "He is pricey" While Siddhanth Chaturvedi chimed into the comments section writing, "Bahadur Billa. (brave cat)".

Of late, the 'A Suitable Boy' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on posting pictures and videos of his activities. Earlier, Ishaan Khatter posted pictures from a photoshoot for the photo-shoot of a magazine cover.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever