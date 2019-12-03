Ishaan Khatter posts first-look pic of Mira Nair's A suitable Boy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Monday and shared the first look snap of Mira Nair's anticipated A Suitable Boy. In the picture, Ishaan is seen with Tabu. Fans can expect a drastic makeover for Ishaan in this film -- what with the actor sporting a moustache for his role.

View this post on Instagram A Suitable Boy.. first look A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) onDec 2, 2019 at 1:40am PST

In the film, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu), reports hindustantimes.com.

The first-ever photo of A Suitable Boy sets the tone of what we can expect in the film. Tabu and Ishaan are seen reclining on a swing that hangs in the backdrop of a traditional courtyard. While Tabu dons a yellow salwar suit, Ishaan wears a blue kurta with a simple pyjama.

Soon after Ishaan posted the pic, fans, as well as celebrities, took to social media to convey their best wishes. Among those loved the first look of the film were Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, and Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates