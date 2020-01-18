Ishaan Khatter remembers his maternal grandmother with a heartfelt post as she passes away

Neelima Azeem's mother and Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's maternal grandmother, Khadija Azeem, is unfortunately no more. And remembering her was Ishaan, who not only wrote a long, emotional and heartfelt post on his Instagram account but also shared some candid pictures on his Insta stories.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote- Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were so many things and more. They don't make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I'll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You'll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted.

Have a look right here:

Not only that, but he also shared some pictures of Azeem on his Insta stories, have a look at them right here:

The post garnered comments from Mira Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and Janhvi Kapoor, where each of them reacted with a heart. May her soul Resi In Peace!

