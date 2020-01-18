Ishaan Khatter remembers his maternal grandmother with a heartfelt post as she passes away
Ishaan Khatter takes to his Instagram account and shares some pictures of his maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem as she passes away.
Neelima Azeem's mother and Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's maternal grandmother, Khadija Azeem, is unfortunately no more. And remembering her was Ishaan, who not only wrote a long, emotional and heartfelt post on his Instagram account but also shared some candid pictures on his Insta stories.
Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don't make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I'll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You'll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted. In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson's wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.
The post garnered comments from Mira Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and Janhvi Kapoor, where each of them reacted with a heart. May her soul Resi In Peace!
