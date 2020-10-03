Ishaan Khatter talks about Khaali Peeli: 'Maqbool Khan pitched the role as Nalasopara ka Guy Ritchie'

The worlds created by filmmakers Mira Nair and Maqbool Khan are as different as chalk and cheese. Yet, Ishaan Khatter blends into both universes with ease. Barely a month after headlining Nair's A Suitable Boy, the actor slips into the role of a cab driver in his latest release, Khaali Peeli. Currently in Goa, Khatter recounts how director Khan had a unique pitch for the actioner. "To summarise the film's treatment in the context of Bambaiya characters, he pitched the role as Nalasopara ka Guy Ritchie. That was hilarious and genius at the same time. It drew me in as the film has the '90s flavour that I enjoyed," he says.

Featuring Ananya Panday and him, the film appears to be a classic case of old wine in a new bottle. Did he worry that the movie, a nod to the masala films of past, might seem dated? "It depends on the treatment. This movie is self-aware, and is meant to be a tribute to the golden Hindi film era, but at the same time, the vision is contemporary. Also, it's my first 'hero' role. That's one of the reasons I chose this project after waiting over a year for the right script to come by. It didn't feel dated or forced in any way."

One of the highlights of the actioner is his chemistry with Panday. "She is talented and holds her own in every scene. I'm certain she will grow with each film. She's also one of the prettiest girls in movies right now. So, it wasn't too bad," he laughs.



A still from A Suitable Boy

Khatter has been widely applauded for his nuanced performance in A Suitable Boy, which was the closing series at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The actor, who had an unconventional debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds (2017), has a knack for mixing up mainstream films with international projects. "The plan is to not have a plan. If I surprise myself by throwing myself into the deep end, I will have to come through paddling. The idea of playing it safe with my choices doesn't inspire me. For me, Maan [his character in A Suitable Boy] will always remain special. I am grateful for the appreciation from England and Ireland where it aired on BBC. I wish I could attend the closing screening at TIFF, but there's always a next time."

