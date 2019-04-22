Ishaan Khatter to star in Midnight's Children web series?

television

Buzz is that Shahid Kapoor's brother has now given his nod to Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Midnight's Children, based on Salman Rushdie's novel

Ishaan Khatter

After Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds (2017) and Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak (2018), Ishaan Khatter appeared to be in no hurry to sign his next. Buzz is that Shahid Kapoor's brother has now given his nod to Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Midnight's Children, based on Salman Rushdie's novel. He was also said to have been approached for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy for the BBC. But he chose Rushdie over Vikram Seth for his next outing.

There are also rumours that, Ishaan Khatter has been approached for Kedarnath (2018) director Abhishek Kapoor's next film based on the Pulwama attack. Ishaan Khatter, who is close to brother-actor Shahid Kapoor, said in an earlier interview that he discusses his professional choices with him.

Ishaan Khatter said, "In the past, I have discussed work with my brother and mother [Neelima Azim]. I think if you are close to somebody, you tend to share the important things with them and films are a dominant part of my life. And because he is part of the same industry, it is easier for him to understand. He doesn't demand that I share everything with him neither does my mother. But I like to discuss things with my mother and brother".

Also read: Watch video: Ishaan Khatter's basic training is all the Monday motivation you need

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates