Ishaan Khatter works out at home with a mask, reveals reason behind it

During these last three months since the lockdown happened, a majority of the Bollywood celebrities, especially who are known for workout out almost daily, have been exercising at home to keep themselves fit and healthy. They have also been sharing videos and pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Joining the bandwagon is Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Khatter took to his Instagram account and shared a video where he could be doing squats with 110 kg. of weight. The filters that he used along with the Instagram story were quite amusing. The story read Pop Smoke and 'Ghar Par Raho,' which was written in Hindi.

That's not all, he also revealed why he was working out at home wearing a mask. He wrote- "For all those freaking out about the mask, thank you for your concern. I only wore it for one set while the living room was being dusted to avoid sneezing while squatting. That's what happens when you bring a squat stand into a modest Mumbai apartment. Stay safe and stay happy all. Keep yourselves healthy and make somebody smile everyday. Be kind. Peace and love." (sic)

Have a look right here:

That's not all, he also shared a shirtless picture of himself recently and the abs indeed looked impressive, have a look right here:

On the work front, Khatter is gearing up for two projects- Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and A Suitable Boy with Tabu that's directed by Mira Nair. This miniseries' first episode will air on BBC on July 26 whereas the release date of Khaali Peeli is yet to be out. The film was originally planned for a June 12 release this year.

