Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein: When Mudit played a prank on Debattama Saha to chop off her finger

Debattama Saha, known for her bubbly nature, has already won a lot of hearts with her debut on Hindi Television with Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. She is essaying the role of Pari in the daily soap. Pari is a paying guest staying in Yogi's (played by Mudit Nayar) house. She has very cunningly made her way in the house and has also captured Yogi's bedroom. Ever since Pari has got in the house, both Pari and Yogi are seen fighting like cats and dogs and leaving no stones unturned to irritate each other. But slowly and steadily she became a part of Srivastav family and in the recent track of the show, she will be seen playing cupid and helping Yogi setting up romantic dates with Gunjan.

Mudit and Debattama who do not get along well in their reel life, share a 'Tom and Jerry' bond where they keep troubling each other for no reason. While shooting a sequence, where Gunjan's engagement ring accidentally gets stuck in Debattama's finger, Yogi gets anxious and runs behind her to chop off her finger and get the ring back. But Mudit didn't stop there, he ran behind Debatama (aka Pari) and scared her to really chop her finger.

Sharing some behind the scenes moments Debattama aka Pari shares, "I and Mudit are very good friends in real life. But when we are in the character we try every bit to trouble each other in a fun way. Even when we are not shooting Mudit and me keep on playing pranks with each other. While we were shooting for this particular sequence Mudit got an opportunity to play another prank and he actually ran behind me, around the whole set with a knife in his hand. It became a memorable incident for all of us as and it turned out to be another fun cheerful moment."

