Ishan Khattar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Meghna Gulzar attend URI: The Surgical Strike's special screening

Ahead of the movie release the makers of URI-The Surgical Strike organized a special screening for their family and close friends. The whose and who's Bollywood were present as it was a star-studded evening. There were many B-town members present at the screening along with the producer Ronnie Screwvala, Director Aditya Dhar and the star cast Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari, Rakesh Bedi.

The B-town members who were present at screening viz. Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Meghna Gulzar, Sunil Shetty, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Kapoor,Nitish Tiwari, Ashwini Tiwari, Goldie Behl, Ishan Khattar, Vikrant Massey, Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dasani , Aayush Sharma, Gajraj Rao, Pooja Hegde, Radhika Madan, Sumeet Vyas, and wife Ekta Kaul and Saqib Saleem.



Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Kapoor



Vishal Bhardwaj

The Film is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in retaliation to an alleged terror attack in the Kashmir region of Uri. The makers of the movie URI have been treating with videos from the films sharing glimpses of the surgical strike which have gone ahead creating rage amongst rage audience.



Bhagyashree with her son

A few days ago, the makers had released the first song from the movie 'Challa' which will pump in energy and would awaken the patriot in you showcasing the hardships and the training the Indian soldiers go through as they guard our nation.

Just like the trailer even the song manifests Vicky Kaushal's journey of creating a whole team to conduct the surgical attack. The visuals of the song display an army officer (Vicky Ksuahal) leading a team to avenge the killings of his fellow comrades. We can also see Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in few scenes.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. URI is one of the most anticipated films and it is the first film of Bollywood to release on 11th January 2019.

