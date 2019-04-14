IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph will make a strong comeback, says Ishan Kishan

ipl-news

Four days later, his unbeaten 15 helped MI chase Kings XI Punjab's 197-4 at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Saturday was not his day and the young speedster (0-53) helped Rajasthan Royals surge towards their target

Ishan Kishan

Within a week, Mumbai Indians' young pacer Alzarri Joseph has experienced two extremes of sporting pursuits —success and failure. Last Saturday, (April 6), the West Indian punctuated his IPL debut with a 6-12 match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Four days later, his unbeaten 15 helped MI chase Kings XI Punjab's 197-4 at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Saturday was not his day and the young speedster (0-53) helped Rajasthan Royals surge towards their target.



Injured Alzarri Joseph receives treatment from the team doctor on Saturday. Pic/Ashish Raje

However, Mumbai Indians, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan defended Joseph. "It happens… it's part of the game. The other day he took six wickets and helped us defend a small total. But he's a very good bowler and will make a strong comeback," Kishan said at the post match press conference. Joseph injured his shoulder while saving a certain boundary at fine leg. "Don't know about his [Joseph] injury. He was on the physio's table," said Kishan.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates