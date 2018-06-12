Ishant Bhanusali to enter COLORS' Roop: Mard ka naya swaroop

Ishant's character Ranveer is Roopa's cousin who has come to Vaghela Niwas for summer holidays. He is notorious child who knows how to escape troublesome situations

Ishant Bhanushali

COLORS’ latest offering, Roop...Mard ka naya Swaroop has enthralled the viewers with the story of an 8-year-old boy Roop (Afaan Khan) who questions the patriarchal society on the set roles of men and women. Bringing more interesting twist in the storyline will be the entry of a new character called Ranveer played by popular child artist, Ishant Bhanushali.

Ishant’s character Ranveer is Roop’s cousin who has come to Vaghela Niwas for summer holidays. He is notorious child who knows how to escape troublesome situations. While Roop takes keen interest in hobbies that are more popular among girls, Ranveer is like most boys his age. Because of Ranveer’s macho and fearless nature Shamsher and Kaushalya Bua are quite fond of him and want Roop to be like him.

An excited Ishant Bhanushali said, "My character Ranveer is of a mischievous child who loves bullying Roop but at the same time encourages him to be more macho. I am extremely glad to be a part of Roop…Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and to work with such a talented team. I have also made new friends in Afaan, Tasheen and Ananya and we all have a lot of fun on the sets".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates