Ishant Sharma: Most important thing will be avoiding use of saliva on the ball

Cricket has been at a standstill ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world earlier this year. While football has resumed with leagues like Bundesliga, Seria A and La Liga starting as well as English Premier League scheduled to begin, cricket has yet to see the light of day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many cricketers have been making good use of their time during lockdown and the main issue currently in the game being the saliva ban. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma looks to make an impactful return post lockdown as well a discusses the saliva ban.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma talked about bouncing back after the lockdown and said, "I feel that the most important thing will be avoiding the use of saliva on the ball and refraining from shining the ball. We will have to take special precautions for this as we are used to shining the ball, especially the red ball. If we don’t shine the red ball, it doesn’t swing and if it doesn’t swing then it becomes really easy for the batsman. I think the competition should be fair and not a batsman dominated game."

