IND vs AUS: Ishant Sharma takes jibe at Australian media over no-balls furore

Ishant Sharma

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday took a jibe at the Australian media when discussions turned to front-foot no balls, following the second day's play in the second Test here.

Ishant was guilty of bowling a few no balls in the first Test which escaped the on-field umpires' attention. While his propensity to overstep denied India wickets on two occasions, the poor policing of front-foot slip-ups attracted the ire of the host nation.

"Maybe Australian media should answer the question. Not me. I have been playing cricket for so long. And these things happen. Because you are a human, you are bound to make a mistake. I was not worried about it at all," Ishant said during a press conference.

He said that the counter attack from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane was vital as India ended the day at 172 for three in reply to Australia's 326 all out. "Whenever Virat is batting, we feel confident. We finished the day in a strong position. The game is in the balance right now," Ishant said.

