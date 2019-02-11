Ishant Sharma turns traffic cop, urges citizens to follow rules

Feb 11, 2019, 09:07 IST | A Correspondent

In a video posted by the Delhi Traffic Police on their official Twitter account, Ishant is accompanied with an official at their headquarters in Todapur

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who recently joined hands with Delhi Police on the occasion of National Road Safety Week, urging citizens to follow traffic rules and maintain road safety.

In a video posted by the Delhi Traffic Police on their official Twitter account, Ishant is accompanied with an official at their headquarters in Todapur. The lanky bowler told citizens to follow all safety measures while driving. He also requested two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers to wear helmets and seat belts respectively. Ishant, 30, was part of the Indian team that recently won the first-ever Test series on Australian soil under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

