Ishant Sharma turns traffic cop, urges citizens to follow rules

In a video posted by the Delhi Traffic Police on their official Twitter account, Ishant is accompanied with an official at their headquarters in Todapur

India pacer Ishant Sharma, who recently joined hands with Delhi Police on the occasion of National Road Safety Week, urging citizens to follow traffic rules and maintain road safety.

Renowned cricketer and leading fast bowler of the Indian cricket team,Shri ishant sharma sharing his views outside traffic police headquarters,todapur for Delhi Traffic Police on Road safety during National Road Safety Week-2019 pic.twitter.com/vPUeezFzV2 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 9, 2019

In a video posted by the Delhi Traffic Police on their official Twitter account, Ishant is accompanied with an official at their headquarters in Todapur. The lanky bowler told citizens to follow all safety measures while driving. He also requested two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers to wear helmets and seat belts respectively. Ishant, 30, was part of the Indian team that recently won the first-ever Test series on Australian soil under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

