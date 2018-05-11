Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima showers him with love and kisses in Brighton

However, he made good use of his time off field by taking his wife Pratima around the English seaside town of Brighton



India pacer Ishant Sharma, who is currently in England to play county cricket for Sussex, did not feature in the match against Middlesex (May 4-7 May) due to a shoulder injury.

However, he made good use of his time off field by taking his wife Pratima around the English seaside town of Brighton. Pratima posted this picture on Wednesday night on Instagram as she kissed her hubby. "Its not Paris!!! It's Brighton @ishant.sharma29 #brighton #hove," she captioned it.

Ishant Sharma also posted a photo of the two lovebirds at the same spot on his Instagram.

Earlier too, the Indian pacer shares a cute photo of him and his wife on Instagram and captioned it. "Life for next one month with beautiful company, in a beautiful place #sussex," he wrote.

Along with Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli will also be part of county cricket as the Indian captain will be part of the Surrey team. Virat Kohli will give the upcoming Afghanistan Test a miss. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side.

