Ishita Dutta on the after-effects of #MeToo movement

Ishita Dutta and debutant Karan Kapadia's film, Blank will premiere on the television on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Speaking about the film's fate and the #MeToo movement started by her sister Tanushree Dutta in India, Ishita got candid in an exclusive interview with mid-day.com.

How does it feel to revisit the film, Blank on the television, which brings it to the larger number of audience?

I feel really happy and very excited because I feel a lot of people have missed the film when it was in the theaters and this is a chance for them to watch it. I really think this film is nice and interesting and people will like it, so I am excited to see the response of the audience. My first film Drishyam did much better on television than it did in the theaters, so I hope the same happens for this film as well.

Are you happy with the way Blank was perceived at the box office and by the audience?

Honestly, I feel that it should have had a better response, but these are things that we really can't control. Like I said earlier, I am very happy that the film is coming on television as it gives a chance to the audience to watch it now and I am sure that those who watch it will definitely like it because back then everyone who saw it in the theaters messaged me and told me, 'It was a fab film', 'the action was superb', 'the story is very very interesting'. There's a twist towards the end, which people will really like.

How was it working with Karan Kapadia in Blank?

He is a very sweet guy, I used to keep telling him that. It was such a pleasure working with him, he is so hardworking; he did all the action scenes on his own and even when the action director told him, 'You know you should not do it, it's difficult' he said, 'No, I want to do it'. So, the dedication that I saw in him was superb. I wish him all the luck and I am so happy for him.

What kind of reviews did you receive specifically for your character?

People really liked it because it is very interesting. It is different from the other characters that I have played before. It's a girl with a straight face and she is the youngest recruit but is very confident. And I can say that there is a lot of action and I did the action myself which was also liked by people. So, I got a positive response and I hope I get more positive responses once people see it on television.

What, next, do you have in your kitty?

Right now I am shooting for my show and it has already been four months that I am shooting for it, and as of now with television, there is nothing else that you can really do because all your time is gone. So currently that is the only project that I am working on.

What change do you personally see after the #MeToo campaign, since you are also a part of the same film industry?

I have heard a lot of people saying that people took it more seriously this year, it was a big thing. So I feel people are now a little scared, they wouldn't do something because they know that a girl can stand up and speak for herself, and things can go out of proportion. I think people are a little scared which is very important because once they know action can be taken against something like this, they would probably not do it in the first place. Also, women have a lot of courage now and the power and they are speaking up, I think that is the change that MeToo has brought about.

