Ishita Gupta slams netizens for sparking debates over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left the entire film fraternity shocked and numb, while giving rise to several theories, rumors, assumptions and controversies, re sparking the debate on 'Nepotism.'

Following the massive outrage, Ishita took to her Instagram handle to slam the people that have been fueling negative rumors about the actor. She wrote : "First of all, so many people are probably free and have nothing to do right now due to the pandemic, but people who aren't from the entertainment business and the film industry should refrain from commenting on the same like they have been over the past few days. People are filing petitions and all - trust me, you have no 'IDEA' how it works.

People targeting actors and directors with nepotism and all sorts of allegations, please remember you are also bullying in a way so please stop joining the bandwagon like you always do. Secondly I think that the people that spread rumors and take advantage of such sensitive situations to satisfy their own personal vendettas are the shallowest type!

In the uae it's actually a criminal offense to spread rumors or publicise false stories therefore a lot of negativity gets rooted out automatically. I wish it was the same for elsewhere - at least people would turn out to be better human beings with some integrity." She further wrote, rather angrily, "Look into your souls when you discuss a person who is not with us anymore and make a spectacle of him and his private life. Please let him go with dignity. I have never imagined that I'll have to see such ugly sides of people ever in my life! What selfish, shameless people!"

Ishita Gupta is a Dubai based model and entrepreneur, who is pursuing her Bachelors in Mass Communication from Mumbai. The model had started her career with Shahrukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL Opening Ceremony 6. She is also the brand ambassador for a number of brands, including the prominent GCC based jewelry brand, Devji Since 1950. In a previous Instagram post Ishita said: "I don't know why people are so angry? No one knows the precise reason he left us - everyone has an opinion - which is their right - but everyone should be a little considerate as all are ganging up on and being bullies to people they don't even know or know if they have had any connection to what has happened."

She added, "I never thought I'll see how unnecessarily angry people can be, most of these people hilariously will suck up to all the people that they are raging on if they get an opportunity to be in the same room. Where is your integrity? I don't expect any to be honest but is it necessary to direct so much rage towards people in particular without knowing the facts or reality? Aren't you being bullies yourselves? Do you have any idea what kind of a negative impact this would cause on the minds of people that you all are raging on? It's very unfortunate to see so many young people losing their capacity to deal with stress. I wish the education systems in India would integrate mental well being while structuring their curriculum and I wish people empathize with other people and be true and kind to each other."

Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. The actor was 34 and was known for his work in films like Chhichhore, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and had said that he showed signs of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist for the same. However, he was not taking any medication. A post-mortem was also conducted which revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever