'Ishq' between Congress, China can't be hidden, alleges BJP

The BJP trained its guns on the Congress party over a tweet by Global Times, a Chinese state-affiliated media organisation, and alleged that the "love" between the dragon and the opposition party cannot be hidden.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that "Ishq" (love) and "mushk" (fragrance) between the two is evident and can't be hidden. He also raked up the issue of the MoU between Chinese Communist Party and the Congress inked earlier and demanded to know its contents of it. This sudden attack came after Global Times alleged, Congress is "waiting for a chance to shake" BJP rule in India.

Patra stressed, this is no ordinary assertion. "As you know, in China, there is only one party, and the government and media are both of itself. In one way, Chinese government has clearly stated today that in India, Congress party is completely ready to shake up Narendra Modi-led government," Patra added.

China Redeployed J-20 Fighter Jets Near Ladakh: Report

In a strong allegation, Patra further alleged that this tweet appears to give a sense of frustration of China while also sending a message that while PLA is at it from outside the border, "Congress is advancing its agenda inside India".

The BJP ressurrected the Congress' reaction after abrogation of Article 370 last year to further bolster its point. Patra said, "There was a cry in Pakistan after the removal of Article 370, there was happiness in India. But Rahul Gandhi suddenly walks out of Parliament and says that thousands of people have been murdered. Which was fake news, they told a lie."

He asked why Congress is the favourite pick of Pakistan, China or any terrorist organisation.

"I congratulate Rahul Gandhi that along with being a hero of Pakistan, today you have also become a hero of China. The Chinese media is praising you and your family. Congratulations to you for this," he remarked.

Meanwhile, border tensions between China and India continue. The central government said on Saturday that Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally alter the status quo in violation of the bilateral agreements, after China stated that India is entirely responsible for the border standoff in Ladakh.

