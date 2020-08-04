Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Vishal Vashishtha is ready for a fight

Vishal Vashishtha has resumed shooting for the second instalment of Ishq Mein Marjawan. Playing Kabir opposite Helly Shah, the actor admits filming in the post-COVID world will take some getting used to. "Initially, there was nervous energy on set. We are steadily getting used to working with minimum people on set. We wear masks and gloves and maintain social distancing. The writing too has been tweaked to suit the geography [placement of actors] in the scene," explains the actor.

Daily soaps rarely offer the opportunity of dabbling in action. On his part, Vashishtha — who has played his share of romantic roles on screen — is enjoying throwing kicks and punches. "My introduction scene was shot in the docks of Goa. We did a few rounds of rehearsals before filming the sequence as we needed to finish the master shot in one go. My action master [Yasin Aslam Shaikh], director [Noel Smith], and I simplified the stunt to make it look effective yet stylish on camera. About eight to 10 boats were lined up and I had to jump on them.

Of course, I tripped innumerable times during this scene, but it was worth it," he laughs, adding that the show, at its heart though, is a relationship drama.

The actor dabbled in a few web sketches before turning his attention to television. "I have wanted to do web shows, but I have yet to find a series that speaks to me. OTT platforms offer more creative freedom."

