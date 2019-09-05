Ishq Tera song: Love is in the air for Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha

While we have all seen Guru Randhawa crooning peppy songs, this time the singer has gone all mushy. The feisty singer has decided to take a slightly different route by launching his first romantic single, Ishq Tera.

Ishq Tera is about having a one-sided crush on someone. Guru Randhawa and Nushrat Bharucha totally own this soft, mellow and romantic number. Guru displays his versatility and mettle in Ishq Tera and his voice will touch your heart. Giving him company in this video is actor Nushrat Bharucha who won the audiences' heart with her performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Ishq Tera is about a cab driver, played by Randhawa, who shows a city girl (Nushrat Bharucha) around his small town of Kullu. In the course of the sightseeing, he falls in love with her. Shot in breathtaking mountains, singer Guru Randhawa and actress Nushrat Bharucha are seen sharing tender-sweet onscreen chemistry.

Watch the song here:

Unlike Guru's other songs, Ishq Tera characterises a soothing, comforting sound and a mix that is perfectly tailored for romantic numbers. Talking about his latest single, Guru Randhawa says, "Ishq Tera is a really unique song for me as an artist. The song celebrates love and simplicity. For me it's been a great experience so far, it was nice to shoot with a dear friend Nushrat Bharucha and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me which is slightly different from what they've seen earlier."

Nushrat Bharucha says that she is excited for Ishq Tera with Guru Randhawa. The actress, who will now be seen in Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana, adds, "Bhushan ji and T-Series have a great understanding of the audiences' pulse and come up with amazing songs, be it for movies or singles. I am super-excited for Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that captures the emotions of falling in love beautifully. I've been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can't wait for its release."

Chairman and managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar adds, "Ishq Tera offers a marked departure for Guru as an artiste. His voice and manner of rendering Ishq Tera display a subtlety that will be new for Guru's fans. I was surprised by the way he emotes in this video. He is understated, you will not just fall in love with the new tonality of his voice but his body language and also the way he acts in this one."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Ishq Tera has been composed, written and sung by Guru Randhawa himself.

