Ishqbaaaz actress Nishi Singh Bhadli paralysed, family seeks financial help for treatment

Nishi Singh Bhadli, who is known for her work in television serials like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz and Tenali Rama has been battling serious health woes for the past two years. The actress suffered a paralytic attack in February last year due to which she was confined to her home. Just as she was showing signs of recovery, she suffered another attack during Raksha Bandhan.

Her husband, actor-writer Sanjay Singh Bhadli, is struggling to make ends meet while taking care of her medical and other expenses. Now, the family has sought financial help from their near and dear ones including Nishi's industry friends. Sanjay has even mortgaged their flat and could not ask his family for help as they have disowned him after he joined showbiz. Speaking to The Times of India, Sanjay said, "In February 2019, she collapsed in the house. She was immediately hospitalised and for seven-eight days, she even failed to recognise anyone. We eventually brought her back home. She was getting better, but around Raksha Bandhan this year, she again suffered a paralytic stroke on the left side of her body. There is a sensation, but it’s as good as nothing as she needs assistance for everything.”

Sanjay has now decided to seek financial help from outside. He says, “Though Nishi is doing better, we still need money for her medical and other expenses. We have dried up all our savings in the past two years. Jo tha sab chala gaya. I have even mortgaged our flat, as we were in dire need of money. We cannot fall back on our families, as hers isn’t financially sound and mine had disowned me when I decided to join showbiz. We have been struggling and need help.”

According to the report, Sanjay has been looking after his wife as their 19-year-old son lives with his maternal grandparents in Delhi, their 16-year-old daughter is with them but too young to take care of her mother.

This isn't the first unfortunate news from the industry. A few months back, veteran actor Ashiesh Roy, seen in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Banegi Apni Baat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, was admitted in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. The actor had also reached out to his friends and fans and had requested financial aid.

Unfortunately, the actor failed to receive monetary help. Later, he got discharged from the hospital as he couldn't afford treatment. He said that he had to be released as he could not pay the hospital bills any further.

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has left many entertainment artistes in trouble with pending payments, leading them into financial crisis. A few months back, TV actor Manmeet Grewal had committed suicide as he was depressed over having no work amid the coronavirus pandemic and debt. Manmeet had acted in daily soaps like Aadat se Majboor and Kuldeepak.

