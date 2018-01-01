ISI behind the ill-treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family, says Hafiz Saeed's aide

A top aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed has claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had stage-managed every move during Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his mother and wife in Islamabad earlier this week



A top aide of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed has claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had stage-managed every move during Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his mother and wife in Islamabad earlier this week. Addressing a crowd in Rawalpindi, LeT founder Maulana Ameer revealed an ugly nexus between the ISI and the Pakistan government.

"ISI and Pakistan government humiliated Jadhav's family during their visit to Islamabad. They also made Jadhav face his family across a glass wall," said Ameer. "India had requested Pakistan to allow Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him. Pakistan showed mercy and invited them. India thought that they would meet Jadhav face to face on a sofa, but the ISI didn't allow it," added Ameer. He also claimed the ISI had suspected that something was being hidden by Jadhav's wife Chetna in her shoes and the authorities had made her remove it.

