ISI role likely in Pulwama attack

Anish Goel, a former National Security Council official in the previous Obama administration, said the horrific attack highlights just how actively Pakistan-based terrorist groups still operate in Kashmir

Indian protesters burn a poster of PM Imran Khan during a protest against Pulwama attacks. Pic/PTI

Washington DC: American experts suspect the role of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in "supporting the masterminds" of the Pulwama terrorist attack in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The experts on South Asia said the terror strike shows the United States has failed to persuade Pakistan to act against Jaish-e-Mohammad and other terrorist groups. "The self-proclaimed involvement of JeM in the attack raises serious questions about the role of the ISI in supporting the masterminds of this operation," said Bruce Riedel, a former CIA analyst.

Alyssa Ayres from the Council on Foreign Relations said, "Unfortunately, the attack also shows the limits of US and international policy efforts to date to persuade Pakistan to take serious action against these groups." According to Moeed Yusuf from the US Institute of Peace, the current situation has all the making of an India-Pakistan crisis.

School in Pakistan punished for playing Indian song

Karachi: Authorities have suspended the registration of a school here after some students danced to an Indian song and waved India's national flag during a cultural event, hurting the country's "national dignity". A show cause notice was issued to Mama Baby Care Cambridge School's owner this week to appear before the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh. The incident came to light after a video of the function went viral on social media, facing severe criticism from people.

