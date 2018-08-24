ISIS Chief Baghdadi: 'Horrors' ready for America, Russia

international

In the first purported recording of the ISIS leader to be released since September last year, Baghdadi urges muslims to wage Jihad

Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. File pic

The leader of the ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to wage "jihad" in a purported new audio recording released on Wednesday. He also called for attacks in the West in the Telegram message on Eid al-Adha, which comes as ISIS has lost most of its territory in Iraq and Syria. It is the first purported recording of the ISIS leader to be released since September last year.

"Those who forget their religion, patience, jihad against their enemies, and their certainty in the creator's promise lose and are disgraced," the leader said. "But when they hold on to it, they are mighty and victorious, even if after a certain time." ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate". But they have since lost most of that to various offensives in both countries.

The "caliphate will remain, God willing", Baghdadi however said in Wednesday's recording, addressing followers in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It was not clear when the message was recorded, but Baghdadi appeared to criticise a $100-million pledge by Saudi Arabia last week to help rebuild Syria's northeast. He threatened the US and Russia, who have both backed offensives against ISIS, saying that the jihadists had prepared "horrors" for them.

USD 25mn

Reward offered by US for Baghdadi's capture

