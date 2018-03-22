ISIS suicide bomber kills 29 as Afghans celebrate new year

An Islamic State suicide bomber struck on the road to a Shiite shrine in Afghanistan's capital yesterday, killing at least 29 people as Afghans celebrated the Persian new year



The attack was targeted at a gathering of Shiites. Pic/AFP

An Islamic State suicide bomber struck on the road to a Shiite shrine in Afghanistan's capital yesterday, killing at least 29 people as Afghans celebrated the Persian new year.

The Public Health Ministry said another 52 people were wounded in the attack, which was carried out by a bomber on foot. The Islamic State group claimed the attack in an online statement, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

ISIS said the attack targeted "a gathering of Shiites celebrating Nauruz." The Persian new year, known in Afghanistan as Nauruz, is a national holiday, and the country's minority Shiites typically celebrate by visiting shrines. The Sunni extremists have repeatedly targeted Shiites, who they view as apostates deserving of death.

