ISL 2018: Mumbai beat Delhi 2-0

Mumbai City players celebrate a goal v Delhi Dynamos at Andheri on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai City FC blanked a profligate Delhi Dynamos FC 2-0 in a Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Saturday. Jorge Costa's side had goals in either half from Moudou Sougou (30') and Arnold Issoko (77') to thank as they bounced back from their 0-5 drubbing at the hands of Goa, in style.

The three points took Mumbai to the fifth spot on the table while Delhi remain at the eighth position. The Delhi Dynamos began the match brightly, fashioning a couple of good opportunities in the first 15 minutes.

Romeo Fernandes blazed a volley over after a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross was deflected towards him before Andrija Kaludjerovic forced a save from Mumbai City custodian Ravi Kumar. It seemed Gombau's men would break the deadlock but it was the hosts who took the lead around the hour mark.

