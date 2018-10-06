ISL 2018: Mumbai hold Kerala 1-1

football

Halicharan Narzary's 24th minute strike looked to have put the Blasters on course for three points but Bhumij came up with a long-range stunner in stoppage time to rescue a point for the Islanders

Kerala's Halicharan Narzary after scoring the opening goal against Mumbai yesterday. Pic/ISL

Pranjal Bhumij scored a stoppage time goal to help Mumbai City FC hold hosts Kerala Blasters to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) here yesterday. Halicharan Narzary's 24th minute strike looked to have put the Blasters on course for three points but Bhumij came up with a long-range stunner in stoppage time to rescue a point for the Islanders.

Having beaten ATK away from home in their opening match, Blasters' coach David James named an unchanged XI for the clash with Matej Poplatnik and Slavisa Stojanovic continuing to lead the line up top.

The hosts continued to threaten the Mumbai goal with their two wingers looking particularly lively and they got a deserved lead in the 24th minute via Narzary. Blasters' wastefulness came back to bite them in added time with Mumbai substitute Bhumij scored the equaliser from distance to rescue a point for Mumbai City FC.

