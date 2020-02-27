ISL 2020: Goa to host final March 14, semis from Feb 29 to Mar 8

The final of the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be played in Goa on March 14, league organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Wednesday. The dates for the two-legged semi-finals were also announced with the first legs being hosted in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The first leg of the semi-final between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa will be on February 29 while Bengaluru FC will host ATK on March 1. The second legs will then see FC Goa hosting Chennaiyin on March 7 and Bengaluru FC travelling to Kolkata to face ATK on March 8. All the games kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST.

"Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties progress to the final. In case scores are tied after two legs, the 'away goal' rule will apply i.e. the team which has scored more away goals will qualify for the final. If the away goal rule cannot determine a winner, the game will go to the extra time in the second leg. The away goal rule will not apply in extra time and the team that scores the higher number of goals in extra time will win the semi-final. If both teams score none or equal number of goals in extra time, the winner will be decided through the penalty shootout," said the FSDL in its release.

Yellow cards and cautions accumulated from the league stage will not be carried forward to the playoffs. "However, a suspension resulting from a caution in their last league game will be applicable in the first leg semi-final," said the release.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever