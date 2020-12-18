ISL: Bengaluru down Odisha 2-1, go third on table

Goals from Sunil Chhetri (38th min) and Cleiton Silva (79th min) gave Bengaluru FC a 2-1 win over Odisha FC here on Thursday, and sent the Blues to third position on the ISL table.

Bengaluru went ahead when skipper Chhetri rose to head home, before Steven Taylor brought Odisha back on level terms in the 71st minute. However, Silva scored to give Bengaluru all points on the night.

