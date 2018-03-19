ISL: Bengaluru FC owner wants VAR

âJust saw the highlights - Udanta's goal was not offside- Nishu Kumar should have had a penalty - really tough to take this loss



Representational picture

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal yesterday said he will write to the All India Football Federation for using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the next Indian Super League season to cut out erroneous calls by referees. “Just saw the highlights - Udanta's goal was not offside- Nishu Kumar should have had a penalty - really tough to take this loss - will officially write to AIFF to use VAR next season in ISL,” Jindal tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever