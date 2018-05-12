ISL: Dynamos part ways with assistant coach Shakti Chauhan

Earlier, this month Dynamos parted ways with Spanish head coach Portugal, who returned home to lead Spanish second-division club Granada CF until the end of the season



Representational picture

A week after parting ways with head coach Miguel Angel Portugal, Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Friday announced the end of its four-year association with assistant coach Shakti Chauhan. Shakti was instrumental in guiding the club to back-to-back semi-final finishes in season 2 and season 3, and his tactical acumen was well respected in the Dynamos camp.

"Shakti's knowledge of the Indian players was vital for us over these years. He has been a stable and consistent force from the very beginning and his efforts cannot go unnoticed. We would like to wish him the best for his future," Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said in a statement. Earlier, this month Dynamos parted ways with Spanish head coach Portugal, who returned home to lead Spanish second-division club Granada CF until the end of the season.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever