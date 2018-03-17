ISL: Final is the most important game of my life, says Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri yesterday said the Indian Super League (ISL) final against Chennaiyin FC today is the most important tie of his life. "For a club, which had won four trophies in four years



Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri yesterday said the Indian Super League (ISL) final against Chennaiyin FC today is the most important tie of his life. "For a club, which had won four trophies in four years, to come into a new league wasn't easy. It is the most important game of my life," Chhetri said with oozing enthusiasm. The hosts had lost to Chennaiyin in the league stage but Chhetri said it is not worth thinking about that match because they managed to come back strongly.

All about trust: Sunil

Chhetri also lauded coach Albert Roca for showing tremendous trust in all players, which was quite evident in two different teams he fielded in the ISL and AFC Cup matches recently. "Roca has trust in every player. We treat AFC Cup very high. For us AFC Cup is very huge. For him to pick two different teams on March 11 and 14, that tells you how much the coach trusts them," he said.

"Another good thing about Roca is he knows exactly what he wants. Even when we lost so many players in the draft, the process was the same - keep trying hard and move on," he added. Chhetri said his side has done well since more than the individuals it's the team's performance which is paramount.

Team mantra

"In our team, the mantra is simple, we play for the team. We look forward to key performances and that is why we have done well," he added.

