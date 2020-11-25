ISL: Free-flowing football on cards as Mumbai City face FC Goa

Stunned by NorthEast United in their opening match, Mumbai City FC would look to bounce back when they take on FC Goa in an ISL match, which is expected to produce free-flowing football here today.

For Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera, it will be the first time he will be up against his former club which he guided to League Winners Shield last season and to the group stage of AFC Champions League.

The match is expected to see a lot of passes. Lobera has long been known for getting his players to spray the ball all around the pitch. During his stint as FC Goa coach, he averaged 535 passes per match.

Despite losing 0-1 to NorthEast United, 10-men Mumbai City had more than 60 per cent possession and completed 451 passes to their opponents' 217.

Lobera, despite the loss, is happy with how the team is playing and believes that it is only a matter of time before goals start coming. "We are the team with the most passes. You cannot just consider the shots on target statistics. We did some things well. We played with 10 players and still dominated the game. But still, we need to improve," Lobera said.

For FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando, who turned the game around against Bengaluru FC with two brilliant second-half substitutions, worrying about what the opponent can do is a waste of time. "My focus is on my team and I am not thinking about the opposition," he said.

