ISL: In-form Mumbai City eye revenge against FC Goa

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a revenge when they lock horns with FC Goa in an Indian Super League encounter here on Friday. Mumbai were hammered 5-0 when the two sides last met in Goa in October. But since then they have bounced back in style and are currently unbeaten in nine games.

The Jorge Costa-coached team is in splendid form and their confidence would be bolstered following a 1-0 win against a formidable Bengaluru FC. For Mumbai, the star of the season has been Modou Sougou, who has so far pumped in nine goals in the league. The Senegalese, along with Arnold Issako of Congo who has five assists to his credit, form a lethal pair. Mumbai skipper Paulo Machado scored the winner against Bengaluru on a counter attack and he, too, would be hoping to continue the good form. With a forward like Brazilian Rafael Bastos and an array of mid-fielders including Sougou, Machado and Matias Mirabaje, Mumbai seemed to have found a winning formula.

And with experienced Issako, Romanian Lucian Goain and Subhasish Bose to man it, Mumbai also have a strong defence. Another key player for the home team is goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who has time and again proved his mettle. Costa exuded confidence that the game on Friday would be like the one where his team suffered a massive defeat against Goa. "The last game against FC Goa was a bad day for us with a bad result. After that game, the things are much better. We didn't make any special changes. Tomorrow, we will have a different game for sure. I dont know what will be the final result but it will not be like the last game for sure," Costa said.

"We have our way to play and they have their way to play. They are a good team and are in very good shape. They know how to keep the ball. (But) we also know what to do," the coach added. But the Goans, who are in the fourth spot, wouldalso be seeking a win to consolidate their position. Goa's hopes will be pinned on their star striker Ferran Corominas, who has so far netted 10 goals. If he shines, then the strong Mumbai defence could have a tough time. The visitors also have an equally strong mid-field with the likes of Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh and Mandar Rao Dessai. Their recent addition Zaid Krouch further strengthens it. Along with the defenders, Goa's custodian Laxmikant Kattimani will have to step up and deliver for their side.

The visitors have roped in goalkeeper Naveen Kumar from Kerala Blasters and it would be interesting to see who, between the duo, gets to stand under the bar. Goa's assistant coach Jesus Tato admitted that their opponents were in great form and his side would have to give their 100 per cent. "Since Mumbai's defeat in Goa, they have had a great momentum and they have come back in a great manner. At the moment they are in great form. They defeated the league leaders Bengaluru FC. So, if we don't give our hundred per cent, it will be a tough game," said Tato.

