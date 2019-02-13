ISL: Mumbai City FC coach Costa wary of aggressive NorthEast

football

Mumbai coach Jorge Costa

After two back-to-back defeats, Mumbai City FC would be keen to get back to winning ways when they clash with an equally strong NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri today.

Mumbai's unbeaten run of nine games ended when they suffered a 2-0 loss against FC Goa in their previous home game. The next away outing against Jamshedpur FC also proved to be a damp squib as they lost 1-0.

Mumbai coach Jorge Costa would be eyeing to grab three points from this game. At present, after 15 games, Mumbai are in the second spot with 27 points, just behind league leaders Bengaluru FC (31 points). NorthEast United FC are in the fourth position with 24 points from 15 games and a win would enhance their chances of reaching the playoffs. Terming NorthEast as an aggressive outfit, Costa said his team would need to give their best.

"I will not change the way that we play. They [NorthEast United] have good players and are a aggressive team. In terms of organisation, one of the best teams in India. We need to give our best. We want to finish the game and have three points," said Costa, who will miss captain Lucian Goian after picking up his fourth yellow card.

