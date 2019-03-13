ISL: Mumbai knocked out despite win against FC Goa

football

Rafael Bastos

A narrow 1-0 win in the second leg was nowhere near enough for a desperate Mumbai City FC who were knocked out by FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the Indian Super League semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here yesterday.

Goa will now meet Bengaluru FC in the final at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Mumbai City FC's Rafael Bastos scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute, but the visitors struggled to take advantage of their early lead and failed to score more goals. A resolute Goa stood firm to ensure a place in the final. They will battle Bengaluru FC for the coveted ISL trophy.

